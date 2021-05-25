Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nomoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD
Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Nomoto works at
Dr. Nomoto's Office Locations
-
1
DOCS Spine + Orthopedics8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (424) 800-3627Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Beverly Hills Spine Surgery, Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9780
-
3
Watkins Spine Inc.4640 Admiralty Way Ste 600, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 448-7890
-
4
St John Medical Center2001 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 423-9780
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Docs Surgical Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nomoto?
Great!! Dr. Nomoto gave me my life back. I was doomed- doomed to retire early and be miserable. I was so happy to be scheduled for surgery and I have not been let down- hardly. Dr. Nomoto took away the deep seated pain that bugged the heck out of me. He is a gentlemen and his VERY honest and kind.
About Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861683245
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Ctr Spinal Disorders
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- University of California At Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nomoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nomoto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nomoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nomoto works at
Dr. Nomoto speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nomoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nomoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nomoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nomoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.