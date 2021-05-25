Overview of Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD

Dr. Edward Nomoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Nomoto works at DOCS Health in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.