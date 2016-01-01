Dr. Edward O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward O'Connor, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward O'Connor, MD
Dr. Edward O'Connor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
Peter Alan Bardwick MD2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-4759
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward O'Connor, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Natl Hosp Nervous Dis
- University Of California Affiliated Hospitals
- UCLA Hosps
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Connor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
