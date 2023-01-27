Dr. Edward O'Mara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Mara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward O'Mara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Upper Chesapeake Orthopaedic Specialty Group At Bel Air510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 417, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3130
Upper Chesapeake Orthopedic Specialty Group - Havre De Grace2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 843-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Rotator cuff surgery needed after fall and dislocation. Text book surgery and recovery. Followed Dr. O'Mara's instructions and recovery progressed just like he said. No complaints. Office staff pleasant and accommodating. Hospital stay was short and sweet. I was home for lunch.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Dr. O'Mara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Mara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Mara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Mara has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Mara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Mara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Mara.
