Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opoku Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Opoku Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deorosan Professional Medical Corp.11502 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (323) 776-1500
-
2
Aftermath Medical Group Onc.2520 W 8th St Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 389-2526
-
3
Nextgen Pharmacy1039 W Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044 Directions (323) 776-1500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Opoku Jr?
Dr. Opoku is very friendly. He takes his time with you. He also does not dismiss your concerns.
About Dr. Edward Opoku Jr, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982989380
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opoku Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Opoku Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opoku Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opoku Jr works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Opoku Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opoku Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opoku Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opoku Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.