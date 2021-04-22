Overview

Dr. Edward Oruci, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Oruci works at Saint Francis Cardiovascular Physicians in Plainview, NY with other offices in Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.