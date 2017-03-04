Overview of Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD

Dr. Edward Paraiso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Paraiso works at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.