See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, VA
Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD

Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Parelhoff works at Eye Consultants Of Northern Virginia in Springfield, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Parelhoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants Of Northern Virginia
    8134 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste 300, Springfield, VA 22152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 451-6111
  2. 2
    Eye Consultants Northern Virginia, PC
    2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 110, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 670-4700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Eye Consultants of Northern Virginia PC
    8136 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste B300, Springfield, VA 22152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 451-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parelhoff?

    Jan 25, 2020
    Great! It’s his delightful eccentricity that makes him so effective with kids! The man has found his calling and lived it. We do not like his talk about retirement one bit.
    — Jan 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parelhoff to family and friends

    Dr. Parelhoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parelhoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255307955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp, Ophthalmology Children'S Natl Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Ucla Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Univ Ca San Diego Med Ctr, Pediatrics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital Uc San Diego
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John Hopkins Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parelhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parelhoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parelhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parelhoff has seen patients for Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parelhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parelhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parelhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parelhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parelhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Parelhoff, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.