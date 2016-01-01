See All Urologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Edward Park, DO

Urology
Los Alamitos, CA
Overview of Dr. Edward Park, DO

Dr. Edward Park, DO is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. 

Dr. Park works at Coast Urological Medical Group, Inc., Los Alamitos, CA in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

    Los Alamitos
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 210, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 (562) 430-0581
    Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 (562) 430-0581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Park, DO

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366795106
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

