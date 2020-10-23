Overview of Dr. Edward Parrish, MD

Dr. Edward Parrish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Parrish works at Weill Cornell in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.