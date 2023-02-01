Dr. Edward Paxton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paxton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Paxton, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Paxton, MD
Dr. Edward Paxton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Paxton's Office Locations
Providence Office2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 277-0790
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paxton is very knowledgeable and an expert in his field. X-rays and complete exam done under the same roof. Well kept office, and staff all neat and clean.
About Dr. Edward Paxton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1083805675
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hosp
- University of Kansas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paxton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paxton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paxton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paxton has seen patients for Broken Arm, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paxton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Paxton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paxton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paxton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paxton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.