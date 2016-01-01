Overview of Dr. Edward Pegg III, MD

Dr. Edward Pegg III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peru, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Margaret's Health Peru and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.



Dr. Pegg III works at Saint Margaret's Neurology Center in Peru, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.