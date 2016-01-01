Dr. Edward Pegg III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pegg III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Pegg III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Pegg III, MD
Dr. Edward Pegg III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peru, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Margaret's Health Peru and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.
Dr. Pegg III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pegg III's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Margaret's Neurology Center1400 Midtown Rd, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (815) 220-2693
-
2
Neurology Center1412 Midtown Rd, Peru, IL 61354 Directions (815) 220-2693
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pegg III?
About Dr. Edward Pegg III, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043392160
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pegg III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pegg III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pegg III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pegg III works at
Dr. Pegg III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pegg III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pegg III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pegg III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pegg III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pegg III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.