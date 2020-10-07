See All Ophthalmologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Edward Penick, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Penick, MD

Dr. Edward Penick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.

Dr. Penick works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Penick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penick Eye Center
    5300 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 664-5354
  2. 2
    Deer Penick Eye Clinic
    4942 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 224-4701
  3. 3
    TLC Laser Eye Centers
    10809 Executive Center Dr Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 588-0072

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts

Cataract Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualChoice
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Edward Penick, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962449892
    Education & Certifications

    • UMKC
    • JPS
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    • Davidson College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Penick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penick works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Penick’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Penick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

