Overview of Dr. Edward Penick, MD

Dr. Edward Penick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Penick works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.