Dr. Edward Pensa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Pensa, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Pensa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Pensa works at
Locations
-
1
University Gastroenterology33 Staniford St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
- 2 41 Sanderson Rd Ste 102, Smithfield, RI 02917 Directions (401) 421-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pensa?
I've been with Dr Pensa from the beginning and I might not be alive today if not for him. His bedside manner is STELLAR. He is VERY approachable. His staff is well practiced in the art of assuaging. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr Pensa without hesitation.
About Dr. Edward Pensa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1710058052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pensa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pensa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pensa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pensa works at
Dr. Pensa has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pensa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pensa speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.