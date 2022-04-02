Overview

Dr. Edward Pensa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Pensa works at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI with other offices in Smithfield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.