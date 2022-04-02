See All Gastroenterologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Edward Pensa, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Pensa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Pensa works at University Gastroenterology in Providence, RI with other offices in Smithfield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Gastroenterology
    33 Staniford St Fl 2, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 421-8800
    41 Sanderson Rd Ste 102, Smithfield, RI 02917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 421-8800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2022
    I've been with Dr Pensa from the beginning and I might not be alive today if not for him. His bedside manner is STELLAR. He is VERY approachable. His staff is well practiced in the art of assuaging. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr Pensa without hesitation.
    Greg Borge — Apr 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Pensa, MD
    About Dr. Edward Pensa, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710058052
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Pensa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pensa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pensa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pensa has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pensa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

