Dr. Edward Pereira, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Pereira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Baker - Gilmour Cardiovascular Institute3550 University Blvd S Ste 302, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 479-9812
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I liked Dr. Pereira. I felt like he was my hero after he stented my artery in my leg. I wasn't crazy about his office staff but he is the one that matters. He was great!
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013922749
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
