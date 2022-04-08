Dr. Edward Perkins, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Perkins, DDS
Dr. Edward Perkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grandview, MO.
My Dentist13051 S US HIGHWAY 71, Grandview, MO 64030 Directions (816) 355-6834Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It is my observation that Dr Perkins is very experienced, and after losing my dentist of 25 plus years whom I thought could do anything in dentistry, and I traveled 30 minutes to see him, it took me 10 years but I found another dentist like him in Dr Perkins, who I believe can do any procedure that I need, and with me, that is usually quite extensive. I trust Dr Perkins and I would highly recommend him to friends, family or anyone. I am now traveling about 30 minutes to see him and he is very much worth the travel for the peace of mind.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1447356209
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perkins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
