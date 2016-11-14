Overview of Dr. Edward Peterson, MD

Dr. Edward Peterson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.



Dr. Peterson works at SouthEast Eye Specialists in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.