Dr. Edward Pettei, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Pettei works at Montefiore Medical Group-Cross County in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.