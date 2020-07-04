Dr. Edward Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Gary Furman M.d. Inc8635 W 3rd St Ste 795W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6967
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6967Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Cedars-sinai Medical Center Pharmacy310 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phillips and staff could not be more professional. I was operated on for a diverticulitis block in my colon. Operation on Tuesday left hospital Friday by Sunday no pain all functional. I would highly recommended Dr Phillips
About Dr. Edward Phillips, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1295877322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
