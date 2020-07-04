Overview

Dr. Edward Phillips, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Phillips works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

