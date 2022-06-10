See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Baytown, TX
Dr. Edward Pina, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.9 (103)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Edward Pina, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.

Dr. Pina works at Texas EndoSurgical Associates in Baytown, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas EndoSurgical Associates
    1010 W Baker Rd Ste 103, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3471
  2. 2
    Texas EndoSurgical Associates - Houston
    2530 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3470
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
ThermiVa™ Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 103 ratings
    Patient Ratings (103)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Excelente dr excelente persona me atendieron de lo mejor y quede super feliz gracias a dios mi cirujia un exito
    Erlinda — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Pina, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720257454
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center|General Surgery - Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
