Dr. Edward Pina, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Pina, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Pina works at
Locations
-
1
Texas EndoSurgical Associates1010 W Baker Rd Ste 103, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 805-3471
-
2
Texas EndoSurgical Associates - Houston2530 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 805-3470Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente dr excelente persona me atendieron de lo mejor y quede super feliz gracias a dios mi cirujia un exito
About Dr. Edward Pina, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1720257454
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- Beth Israel Medical Center|General Surgery - Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- University Of Texas
- General Surgery
