Dr. Edward Pineles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Pineles, MD
Dr. Edward Pineles, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Pineles works at
Dr. Pineles' Office Locations
I R. Medical PC6711 164th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 268-2036
Woodcrest Rehab & Residential H C Center L L C11909 26th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 762-6100
Health 4U Urgent Care1009 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 22, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 975-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pineles?
This office was really clean and they made sure everything i touched was disinfected.Other than that the doctor was nice and he made sure i all my questions were answered.
About Dr. Edward Pineles, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1144204215
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine - Brookdale Hospital
- Internal Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine - Brookdale Hospital
- State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine - M.D.
- New York University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pineles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pineles accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pineles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineles works at
Dr. Pineles has seen patients for Smoking Cessation Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pineles speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineles.
