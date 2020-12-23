See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fresh Meadows, NY
Dr. Edward Pineles, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Pineles, MD

Dr. Edward Pineles, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Pineles works at I R. Medical PC in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Pineles' Office Locations

    I R. Medical PC
    6711 164th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 268-2036
    Woodcrest Rehab & Residential H C Center L L C
    11909 26th Ave, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 762-6100
    Health 4U Urgent Care
    1009 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 22, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Smoking Cessation Counseling
Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

Smoking Cessation Counseling
Cough
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Abdominal Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Common Cold
Congestion
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Fever
Headache
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Nausea
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Rash
Septic Embolism
Sore Throat
Sprain
Tuberculosis
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Vomiting
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 23, 2020
    This office was really clean and they made sure everything i touched was disinfected.Other than that the doctor was nice and he made sure i all my questions were answered.
    Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Pineles, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1144204215
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Internal Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine - Brookdale Hospital
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine - Brookdale Hospital
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Pineles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pineles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pineles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pineles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pineles has seen patients for Smoking Cessation Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

