Overview of Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD

Dr. Edward Podczaski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.



Dr. Podczaski works at Pinnaclehealth Womens Cancer Center in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.