Dr. Edward Portnay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Portnay, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Portnay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Portnay works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-2452
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Portnay?
After 3+ years of having Dr. Portnay as my cardiologist, and after a 6-month re-check with him yesterday, I decided this doctor truly deserves another glowing review. People searching for an exceptional cardiologist need to know how exceptional he is. He has a stellar education. He is recognized as a "top doctor" in many magazines including the prestigious Castle Connolly listing. In addition, unlike too many doctors I have had in my life, he knows how to treat patients not only physically, but also emotionally. He asks important questions, listens carefully, wants to hear your concerns, advises and guides, and is always comforting and reassuring. He is a skilled doctor, but he also feels just like a friend. And that last detail is GOLDEN in someone who is caring for your heart.
About Dr. Edward Portnay, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1093810590
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portnay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portnay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portnay works at
Dr. Portnay has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portnay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Portnay speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portnay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portnay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.