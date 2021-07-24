Overview

Dr. Edward Portnay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Portnay works at CARDIOLOGY PHYSICIANS OF FAIRFIELD COUNTY CARDIOLOGY LLC in Stamford, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.