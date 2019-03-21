See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Edward Portnoy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Edward Portnoy, MD

Dr. Edward Portnoy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They completed their residency with Vet Affairs Med Center

Dr. Portnoy works at MDVIP - Westlake Village, California in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Portnoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Westlake Village, California
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 218, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 456-2783

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Viral Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Dr. Portnoy is a very compassionate physician. During my recent visit, he spent his time with me and answered all of my questions. He was with me for 15 minutes.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edward Portnoy, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1295763381
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vet Affairs Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Portnoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Portnoy works at MDVIP - Westlake Village, California in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Portnoy’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portnoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portnoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

