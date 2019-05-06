See All Podiatrists in Council Bluffs, IA
Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Council Bluffs, IA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM

Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.

Dr. Prikaszczikow works at Council Bluffs Foot & Ankle Care in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prikaszczikow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Council Bluffs Foot & Ankle Care PC
    320 McKenzie Ave Ste 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 328-0297
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689666794
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Prikaszczikow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prikaszczikow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prikaszczikow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prikaszczikow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prikaszczikow works at Council Bluffs Foot & Ankle Care in Council Bluffs, IA. View the full address on Dr. Prikaszczikow’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prikaszczikow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prikaszczikow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prikaszczikow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prikaszczikow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.