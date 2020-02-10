Dr. Edward Prostko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prostko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Prostko, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.
Agh Dept of Neurosurgery380 W Chestnut St Ste 101, Washington, PA 15301
Allegheny Health Network320 E North Ave Ste 208, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Washington Health System Greene
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Thankful for Dr Protsko fine work of surgery on my back I have enjoyed nine years of Painfree activity. To have my 87 birthday and look forward to more painfree years of independent living having fun making contributions to help others.
About Dr. Edward Prostko, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Prostko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prostko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prostko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Prostko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prostko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prostko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prostko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.