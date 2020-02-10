Overview of Dr. Edward Prostko, MD

Dr. Edward Prostko, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Washington Health System Greene and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Prostko works at Allegheny Health Network in Washington, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.