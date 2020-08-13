Dr. Edward Pulice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Pulice, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Ophthalmic Associates PC160 Hawley Ln Ste 107, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 378-3224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Pulice is a highly skilled and competent eye surgeon.. He treated me with a sincere compassion and caring that is hard to find.. My surgery went easily and the results were excellent..
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
