Dr. Edward Quinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital and Valley View Medical Center.



Dr. Quinn works at Lake Havasu Neurology LLC in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.