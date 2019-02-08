Dr. Edward Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Quinn, MD
Dr. Edward Quinn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital and Valley View Medical Center.
Lake Havasu Neurology LLC150 Riviera Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-5090
Edward J. Quinn M.d.99 Riviera Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-5090
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-8185
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
- Valley View Medical Center
I am a new patient, and happy I am now seeing dr Quinn. After many years with another cardiologist here in Lake Havasu I experienced a m.d that takes his time with his patients. No 2 hr. waiting to see him. I will recommend him to friends and family. If you need to see him outside of your scheduled appt., no problem, you are seen right away. You are a patient that he cares about, thank you.
About Dr. Edward Quinn, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184624421
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
