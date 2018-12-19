Dr. Rampersaud Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Rampersaud Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Rampersaud Jr, MD
Dr. Edward Rampersaud Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, NC.
Dr. Rampersaud Jr works at
Dr. Rampersaud Jr's Office Locations
Vidant Urology-greenville275 Bethesda Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5077
- 2 7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 385-4342
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We found Dr Rampersaud by reputation. When my husband’s tumor was discovered in Myrtle Beach with growth into his heart, his doctor said that there was only one person he knew that could remove it. When we got to Duke and we’re sitting in the waiting room we sat next to a man who had had the same problem and they told us how Dr Rampersaud saved their life. It put us at great ease. My husband had the operation and has done wonderfully well. We owe the world to Dr Rampersaud and his team.
About Dr. Edward Rampersaud Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1205003092
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Rampersaud Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rampersaud Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rampersaud Jr has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampersaud Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampersaud Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampersaud Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampersaud Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampersaud Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.