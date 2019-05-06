Overview

Dr. Edward Rapp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbeville Area Medical Center, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Rapp works at Minimal Access Surgery in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greenwood, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.