Dr. Edward Rapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Rapp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbeville Area Medical Center, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Rapp works at
Locations
1
Minimal Access Surgery905 Verdae Blvd Ste 202, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 522-2100
2
University Medical Group Department of Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery2104 WOODRUFF RD, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 676-1072
3
Pediatric Surgery- Greenwood501 Epting Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 Directions (864) 227-8932
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville Area Medical Center
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Self Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific in every way. No complications at all. I’m in great health and reached my goal weight within a year. Found the staff responsive and helpful since I work Out of town.
About Dr. Edward Rapp, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598794364
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integ Surg Res
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapp speaks Arabic.
