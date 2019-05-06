See All General Surgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Edward Rapp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Rapp, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Edward Rapp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Abbeville Area Medical Center, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.

Dr. Rapp works at Minimal Access Surgery in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greenwood, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD
Dr. Robert Czuprynski, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Minimal Access Surgery
    905 Verdae Blvd Ste 202, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-2100
  2. 2
    University Medical Group Department of Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery
    2104 WOODRUFF RD, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 676-1072
  3. 3
    Pediatric Surgery- Greenwood
    501 Epting Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 227-8932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville Area Medical Center
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Self Regional Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rapp?

    May 06, 2019
    Terrific in every way. No complications at all. I’m in great health and reached my goal weight within a year. Found the staff responsive and helpful since I work Out of town.
    — May 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Rapp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edward Rapp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rapp to family and friends

    Dr. Rapp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rapp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edward Rapp, MD.

    About Dr. Edward Rapp, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598794364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integ Surg Res
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Edward Rapp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.