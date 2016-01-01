Dr. Edward Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Ray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-Sinai Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery8635 W 3rd St Ste 770W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-2129
Southpoint Plastic Surgery1415 W NC Highway 54 Ste 105, Durham, NC 27707 Directions (919) 806-8866
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- University of Southern CA
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Mayo Medical School
- Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ray speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.