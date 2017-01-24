Dr. Edward Redovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Redovan, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Redovan, MD
Dr. Edward Redovan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Redovan's Office Locations
Lawrence County Eye Associates PC708 N Jefferson St, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 658-5597
Lawrence County Surgery Center2 E Laurel Ave, New Castle, PA 16101 Directions (724) 656-9181
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had cataract surgery on both eyes with no problems. Liked his personality alot.
About Dr. Edward Redovan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164468682
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redovan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redovan has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Redovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.