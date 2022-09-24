Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rensimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD
Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Med Center
Dr. Rensimer works at
Dr. Rensimer's Office Locations
Angleton9230 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (832) 307-2152
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rensimer is the most thorough, knowledgeable and communicative doctor anyone in my family has ever received care from. He spends time considering all aspects of your issues and makes sure he is not missing something. He is a modern day expert combined with the doctors of the past who really knew their patients and went out of their way to provide individualized care. My son was so very sick and thanks to Dr. Rensimer and his remarkable staff, they found the right course of treatment and my son is getting better. They engaged with emergency room doctors after hours and helped my son get the immediate testing he needed. I wish all doctors were like Dr. Renismer and his medical and office staff.
About Dr. Edward Rensimer, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1326043654
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rensimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rensimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rensimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Rensimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rensimer.
