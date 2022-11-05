Overview

Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampstead, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ricciardelli works at Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Wilmington NC in Hampstead, NC with other offices in Supply, NC and Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.