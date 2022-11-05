Dr. Ricciardelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampstead, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Wilmington NC14057 US Highway 17 Ste 130, Hampstead, NC 28443 Directions (910) 794-5355
Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Wilmington NC58 Physicians Dr NW, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (910) 794-5355
Summit Cosmetic Surgery1717 Shipyard Blvd Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ricciardelli performed facial rejuvenation on me at 65, 2020. It went well with achieving a natural result. I was treated very well by him and his staff. For the most part I am pleased with the results. It was my first ever procedure of this type so I was nervous and uninformed not knowing what kinds of questions to ask. He needs to be more thorough in explaining the type of procedure differences. For instance his expertise is in a natural result and does not drastically change your appearance. If someone desires a severely drastic appearance then you would want to consult a surgeon that performs a deep plane procedure. This needs to be initiated by him and thoroughly explained at the initial consultation. He needs to suggest and discuss thoroughly anything that will help improve your overall appearance of the procedure to be performed. Such as fat injections, or laser resurfacing. etc. His work is good and his end result is to make his patient happy.
About Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073518064
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia|University of Virginia|University Of Washington|University of Washington
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricciardelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricciardelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricciardelli has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ricciardelli speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardelli.
