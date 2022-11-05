See All General Surgeons in Hampstead, NC
Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (42)
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampstead, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ricciardelli works at Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Wilmington NC in Hampstead, NC with other offices in Supply, NC and Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Wilmington NC
    14057 US Highway 17 Ste 130, Hampstead, NC 28443 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 794-5355
    Summit Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, Wilmington NC
    58 Physicians Dr NW, Supply, NC 28462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 794-5355
    Summit Cosmetic Surgery
    1717 Shipyard Blvd Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Intertrigo

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Intertrigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Blepharoplasty
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Eyelid Surgery
Folliculitis
Hives
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Boil
Breast Augmentation
Breast Diseases
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Earlobe Repair
Excessive Sweating
Facelift
Facial Reconstruction
Fungal Nail Infection
Gigantomastia
Granuloma of Skin
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Head and Neck Surgery
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pemphigoid
Peptic Ulcer
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr. Ricciardelli performed facial rejuvenation on me at 65, 2020. It went well with achieving a natural result. I was treated very well by him and his staff. For the most part I am pleased with the results. It was my first ever procedure of this type so I was nervous and uninformed not knowing what kinds of questions to ask. He needs to be more thorough in explaining the type of procedure differences. For instance his expertise is in a natural result and does not drastically change your appearance. If someone desires a severely drastic appearance then you would want to consult a surgeon that performs a deep plane procedure. This needs to be initiated by him and thoroughly explained at the initial consultation. He needs to suggest and discuss thoroughly anything that will help improve your overall appearance of the procedure to be performed. Such as fat injections, or laser resurfacing. etc. His work is good and his end result is to make his patient happy.
    AGT — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Edward Ricciardelli, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Ricciardelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricciardelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricciardelli has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricciardelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricciardelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricciardelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricciardelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricciardelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

