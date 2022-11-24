Overview

Dr. Edward Rico, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paris, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital.



Dr. Rico works at Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center in Paris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.