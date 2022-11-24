See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Paris, IL
Dr. Edward Rico, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Rico, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paris, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital.

Dr. Rico works at Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center in Paris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center Endocrinology
    727 E Court St, Paris, IL 61944 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 465-2606
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paris Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Nov 24, 2022
    As a life long diabetic, I hope one day every endocrinologist is as educated, empathetic, and compassionate as he has been to me. I have friends and family who see him as well, and they agree. He and his staff are always so friendly and willing to listen to any concern I have regarding my diabetes or any other health needs, including my mental health. They are full of resources, for not just endocrinology needs, but financial assistance, other specialists for other medical ailments even mental health. I love Dr Rico, and will always be grateful for his wonderful and loving care.
    Audrey Inboden — Nov 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Edward Rico, MD
    About Dr. Edward Rico, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477739423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Rico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rico has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rico works at Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center in Paris, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rico’s profile.

    Dr. Rico has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Rico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

