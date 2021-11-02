Dr. Rippel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Rippel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Rippel, MD
Dr. Edward Rippel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Rippel works at
Dr. Rippel's Office Locations
Quinnipiac Internal Medicine, PC1952 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 848-1803
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I've been Dr. Rippel's patient for several years. He is definitely the best doctor I've ever had. He is a kind and thoughtful person who truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Edward Rippel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1568405454
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Meml Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rippel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rippel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rippel works at
Dr. Rippel speaks Italian and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Rippel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rippel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rippel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rippel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.