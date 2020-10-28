Dr. Riuli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Riuli, MD
Dr. Edward Riuli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Cardiovascular Specialists of Frederick LLC180 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 631-6877
- 2 3430 Worthington Blvd Ste 203, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 631-6877
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always always feel comfortable with Dr. Riuli. He’s awesome!
About Dr. Edward Riuli, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932102654
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Riuli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riuli has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Riuli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riuli.
