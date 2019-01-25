Overview

Dr. Edward Roberts, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group East Houston Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.