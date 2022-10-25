Overview of Dr. Edward Rosa, MD

Dr. Edward Rosa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rosa works at Dr Rosa Center for Mental Health PA in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.