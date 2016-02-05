Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD
Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Rosanelli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosanelli's Office Locations
-
1
Glaucoma Associates Of Florida3001 Eastland Blvd Ste 1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 380-2168Thursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
E. George Rosanelli Jr. M.d. P.A.4129 N Armenia Ave Ste A, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 382-5660
-
3
E George Rosanelli Jr, MD2200 16th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33704 Directions (727) 382-5659
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosanelli?
Had been seeing a specialist at a nearby eye Institute. Dr there was arrogant and not helpful. In fact Dr was very rude and insulting. Dr Rosanelli is fabulous, seeing better, no pain or eye discomfort. Highly recommended, and the office staff are great too.
About Dr. Edward Rosanelli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1336115153
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Georgetown University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosanelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosanelli works at
Dr. Rosanelli speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.