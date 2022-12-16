Overview of Dr. Edward Rossario, MD

Dr. Edward Rossario, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with New York Medical College



Dr. Rossario works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.