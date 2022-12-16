Dr. Edward Rossario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rossario, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Rossario, MD
Dr. Edward Rossario, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with New York Medical College
Dr. Rossario's Office Locations
Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center7710 S US Highway 1, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 335-5300
Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 200, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 283-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hurt my right knee went to check to see if serious. Got cortisone shot. Follow up in 3 months
About Dr. Edward Rossario, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossario has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rossario speaks French and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.