Dr. Edward Ruane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Ruane, DPM
Overview of Dr. Edward Ruane, DPM
Dr. Edward Ruane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Ruane works at
Dr. Ruane's Office Locations
-
1
Norriton Podiatric Associates PC190 W Germantown Pike Ste 120, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 279-3080
- 2 104 Egypt Rd, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 631-1994
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruane?
Dr Ruane is one of the most compassionate doctors that has walked this earth !..He is truly an amazing Dr...professional, caring, intelligent, he makes you feel comfortable the moment you meet him..he has a calming effect on you.
About Dr. Edward Ruane, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1609880269
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruane works at
Dr. Ruane has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.