Dr. Edward Ruane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Ruane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Ruane, MD
Dr. Edward Ruane, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Ruane works at
Dr. Ruane's Office Locations
-
1
St. Clair Health3928 Washington Rd Ste 270, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 572-6164
-
2
St. Clair Plastic Surgery Associates1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6164
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruane?
A 5 star rating isn't nearly a high enough score for Dr. Ruane. My experience with him and his staff truly was above and beyond. Not only was the end result perfection, but he made the entire process easy and (dare I say?) painless. Dr. Ruane embodies an endearing and approachable personality, which enables you to feel comfortable asking any and all questions regarding the procedure and its process. His communication skillset is second to none. Combine these qualities with his incredible skillset as a plastic surgeon and you have a doctor who is a cut above the rest. I genuinely couldn't have asked for a better result or overall experience. Dr. Ruane truly is a gem of a surgeon - a true perfectionist, an incredible and smart surgeon, and a personable doctor.
About Dr. Edward Ruane, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1790037059
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Duke University
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruane works at
Dr. Ruane has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.