Dr. Edward Ruby, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edward Ruby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Darby, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ruby works at Div of Endocrinology in Darby, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Endocrinology
    1501 Lansdowne Ave Ste 203, Darby, PA 19023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Osteoporosis Ctr of Center City Phila
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 24, 2018
    Caring, interested, well qualified
    — Sep 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edward Ruby, MD
    About Dr. Edward Ruby, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, French and German
    • Male
    • 1598788549
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania State University
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Ruby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruby has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

