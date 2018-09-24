Overview

Dr. Edward Ruby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Darby, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ruby works at Div of Endocrinology in Darby, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

