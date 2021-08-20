Overview

Dr. Edward Ruiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Ruiz works at EDWARD A RUIZ MD PROFESSIONAL CORPORATION in La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.