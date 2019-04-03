Dr. Edward Russek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Russek, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Russek, MD
Dr. Edward Russek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Russek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Russek's Office Locations
-
1
Edward Russek MD4400 Deer Path Rd Ste 204, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 233-3630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russek?
Dr. Russek is an amazing and compassionate man. He listens to you and is willing to work with you through treatment options. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Edward Russek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1700938776
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russek works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Russek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.