Dr. Edward Rustamzadeh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Premier Brain and Spine Institute2550 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 683-9912
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Having spend my entire career in medical imaging, I had seen numerous examples of poor outcomes from spine surgery. Therefore I was reluctant to explore the surgical option for my lumbar spine injury. Being nearly paralyzed and in constant severe pain finally left me with no alternative. Luckily, I found Dr. Rustamzadeh. He was direct and to the point in his assessment of my condition and recommended a multilevel fusion. He told me he would do his best to make repairs that would restore my mobility and relieve my pain. He explained in detail the complex 5 1/2 hour surgery required to repair and stabilize my spine. My expectations for being pain free and able to be active like before my injury were very low, but the prospect of any mobility improvement and pain relief convinced me to go ahead with surgery. It is now 9 months post surgery, I’m pain free, back to life as before, and have Dr Rustamzadeh’s exceptional skills to thank for it. No one could have done better! He’s the best!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1861453318
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
