Dr. Edward Rutkovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Rutkovsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Whitestone, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Rutkovsky works at
Locations
North Shore Cardiac Imaging PC1028 154th St, Whitestone, NY 11357 Directions (718) 767-9400
Medman Primary Care Medicine PC2035 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 328-9797
Frank Evanov MD19303 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 468-6600Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Edward Rutkovsky, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU-NY VA Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
