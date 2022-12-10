Dr. Edward Rutland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Rutland, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Rutland, MD
Dr. Edward Rutland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Rutland works at
Dr. Rutland's Office Locations
-
1
Urology401 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 439-8857
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutland?
Dr. Rutland was kind knowledgeable and professional answering my questions which I appreciate
About Dr. Edward Rutland, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1124051248
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutland works at
Dr. Rutland has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.