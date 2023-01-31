Dr. Edward Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Sanchez, MD
Dr. Edward Sanchez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Urology Specialists - The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 305 Bldg 2, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 351-5174
-
2
Houston Willowbrook13215 Dotson Rd Ste 170B, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 351-5174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
The Woodlands17189 I-45 Mob Ii Ste 305, The Woodlands, TX 77385 Directions (281) 351-5174Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
Both my husband and I are patients of Dr. Sanchez. We are very pleased with his friendliness and concern. He is a good listener and gives us excellent care. Barb W
About Dr. Edward Sanchez, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1861751117
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Balanitis, Urinary Stones and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.