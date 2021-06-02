Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Sargent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Sargent, MD
Dr. Edward Sargent, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Sargent's Office Locations
San Antonio Preventive & Diagnostic Medicine8401 Datapoint Dr Ste 401, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 949-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good. Accurately assessed my problem and recommended a course of treatment that resolved my problem. He explained my problem in terms I could understand and didn’t talk down to me. I was very pleased with the way the Doctorand his staff treated me.
About Dr. Edward Sargent, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sargent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sargent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sargent speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sargent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sargent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sargent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sargent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.